Love Island’s Sam Bird reveals the real reason he split up from Georgia Steel

Sam Bird has given his first interview after his split from Georgia Steel, admitting that “she’s not the person I thought she was”.There has since been a lot of back-and-forth as to the reason behind their decision to call it quits, including allegations that Georgia had cheated on Sam with her manager and PA, Stevie Lux.

Sam said that the had been left “heartbroken” after seeing a WhatsApp chat between Georgia and one of her closest friends, which said that she had stayed the night at an ex-boyfriend’s house. “I looked at her phone and found messages she sent to her mates and one of them had a selfie of her in bed with her ex and she put the word ‘oops’ and joked about it and I thought that’s not right.Earlier today, Georgia claimed the the messages Sam had seen were “banter I had between me and my best mate” – although her now-ex boyfriend claims that this wasn’t the case.“I saw these messages late at night while she was asleep and I screenshot them so she couldn’t lie about it.

“When a person has to say they’re loyal that many times – if that’s your trait and you want to emphasise that then that’s clearly something you don’t have. It is laughable. The interview comes as Georgia released a lengthy statement about the end of their relationship, insisting that “no third party” was involved.She confirmed that she had stayed the night at her ex-boyfriend’s house – although she says that she stayed in a spare room – and said that she and Sam had “been constantly arguing”. headtopics.com

Another celebrity will be joining Charlie Bird’s charity climbWhen Vicky Phelan promised Charlie Bird that she would join him on his charity climb of Croagh Patrick, well known Irish celebrities began to sign on, one by one. Read more ⮕

New Zealand captain Sam Cane feeling ‘so much hurt’ after World Cup final defeatCane is the first player to be dismissed in a men’s World Cup final Read more ⮕

St Pat's Sam Curtis nearing a decision on his League of Ireland futureThe defender is widely expected to leave the League of Ireland over the winter amid interest from some top clubs Read more ⮕

Sam Smith performs TWO new songs on SNL (then celebrates with his boyf)The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson announces split from Wes NelsonThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Chloe Burrows reacts to her lookalike on Love Island AustraliaIt seems Love Island's Chloe Burrows has a lookalike – and she has competed on the Australian edition of the reality show. Read more ⮕