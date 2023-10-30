Love Island’s Ovie admits he fancies someone else in the villa tonight

Amber Gill and Ovie Soko head out on a date on tonight’s episode – where the basketball player admits he has his eye on newbie Joanna Chimonides.

Following the recent recoupling, both Jordan and Amber are single – and Friday night’s episode will see the pair get to take an Islander of their choosing on a date. Jordan, who has made no secret of the fact that he’s still interested in Anna, picks her. And Amber picks Ovie, who is currently coupled with Anna.

But only as a friend date – as she says in the Beach Hut that she’d actually like to take Michael out for the date.“I would actually like to take Michael on a date but there is a point where you to have say ‘don’t mug yourself off’ and I’m not going to do that.Amber later reveals to Ovie that she asked him on a date because he’s supported her since they arrived back at the Villa from Casa Amor. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, over at Anna and Jordan’s table (yes, they’re all sat very close together – and it’s sure to be pretty awkward), Jordan wastes no time trying to get Anna back. “I feel like since you’ve come back from Casa Amor, I’ve been happier. It’s nice to have you back,” he tells her.

Anna tells him that the way he reacted to her arriving back in the villa with Ovie “has been so good and attractive.”“Maybe I didn’t say it enough before you went to Casa Amor. headtopics.com

