Love Island’s Molly Mae says she went ‘too far’ with lip filler after leaving the villa

Molly Mae has told how she went “too far” with getting lip fillers after leaving the villa last summer.

The 20-year-old explained in a recent YouTube video about her appearance that she had her most of her filler dissolved after she was trolled about her appearance.Love Island I got a little bit more filler and for me, that was the worst time for me coming out of the villa,” she said, adding that the trolling she got over that “was really intense”.“It was really horrible but I can understand why it happened because I went overboard with it and I didn’t really realise what I was doing and I just went too far,” she continued. “It was just a really, really bad time because I had literally come out of the villa and that is the time you are most scrutinised.

“It didn’t even take anyone to say that, I just realised myself that I need to do something about it so I went to get it dissolved and honestly it is best decision I have ever made,” she added.Since leaving the villa, they have gone from strength to strength – even moving in together and talking about marriage.Girls AloudVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident headtopics.com

