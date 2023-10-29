Love Island’s Maura shares the one Irish thing she missed most in the villa

We always find that when we’ve been away from home for a little while, we really begin to miss the small things.But it turns out that it wasn’t the typical treats of Barry’s Tea or Tayto that she was missing the most in the villa.The 28-year-old was in Dublin on Thursday night to celebrate the newly-released must-haves from tanning brand Bellamianta.

The company marked the launch of their Flawless Filter Body Makeup and Skin Perfecting Illuminating Bronzer at Café En Seine. She also spoke about the rift between fellow Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Anton Danyluk, admitting that she “never saw an issue”However, Maura has said that she was “unsure” what was going on between Anton and Molly-Mae – and that she was “a bit shocked” about his comments during the reunion.“Anton and Molly-Mae…I’m really unsure. I mean, he’s said that they didn’t speak in the villa. But I never noticed that they didn’t speak; everyone spoke in the villa.

“I was a bit shocked about that comment. Him unfriending her – I mean, I don’t know what’s going on. But when I was in there, I never saw an issue .”HorrorAmy Huberman suffers hilarious typo on Johnny Sexton’s retirement postVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident headtopics.com

Maura Higgins in legal row over name of reality show, Maura the ExplorerFair enough, like. Read more ⮕

Love Island bosses hint at return of Maura Higgins for all-star seasonOne of the higher-ups at Love Island has just hinted that Maura Higgins will definitely be appearing in the all-stars series of the hit dating show. Read more ⮕

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Kerry and C&C cushion weak updates by waving cash as Irish share buybacks near €4bnJoe Brennan: this year has seen a marked pick-up in such activity by Irish companies Read more ⮕

ITV responds to claims about potential new Love Island hostLove Island isn't going anywhere and with the show here to stay for a few more series', ITV bosses are already looking towards Maura Higgins. Read more ⮕