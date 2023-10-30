Love Island’s Jess and Dom reveal first wedding snap and just LOOK at her dress

Having met on 2017’s Love Island, Jess and Dom have become the second couple of the hit TV series to tie the knot.

And today, the pair have finally revealed pics from their intimate wedding which took place last week. With only 22 guests in attendance, Jess and Dom said “I do” in Mykonos, Greece, on Thursday, October 25.“The best day of my life… after an amazing week with our closest friends and family celebrating we are super excited to now share with you all our wedding pics. Pick up“As we were limited on numbers, we only invited people we see all the time.

However, Jess did add that they plan on throwing a larger party back in the UK, which will see Sam Gowland and Olivia Attwood making an apperance. The pair have had a worldwind romance since first coupling up on the hit TV series. Soon after it ended, they got engaged in September 2017 and now, they prepare to spend the rest of their lives together. Too cute. headtopics.com

Love Island’s Jessica Shears and Dom Lever confirm engagementLove Island's Jess Shears and Dom Lever have confirmed that they are now engaged to be married. Fair play to them, only three months in. Read more ⮕

Love Island first look: Snog Marry Pie returns as Casey pulls Claudia for a chatLove Island returns again tonight and as Casey gets closer to Rosie, it seems Claudia is still on his mind – but not before we see the return of once iconic challenge. Read more ⮕

5 scandalous moments you might have missed on Love Island last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Opinion: The Love Island ladies deserve betterLove Island is back on our screens, but many viewers feel the women of the show deserve to be treated better by the male islanders. Read more ⮕

Love/Hate Star Welcomes Baby GirlThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

RTÉ Love/Hate Secures Major European Netflix DealThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕