Love Island new girls have both got their eye on the same boy

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford will be surprising the islanders tonight after we got a sneak peak of their entrance in last nights episode.

But the two look like they’ll be after the same boys when they meet their new housemates, both having their eyes on Brad and Liam. In an interview before they head into the villa, Millie said: “Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is. Toby has a cute personality and I think he’ll make me laugh. Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan!”

Drooling over the two boys, she’ll have some competition against Lucinda when it comes to pulling them for a chat. In the same interview, Lucinda said: “I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys.” headtopics.com

While they may be fighting over boys in the villa, it sounds like the girls are very much girls girls, so drama between them will probably be non-existant. Lucinda said: “Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny. I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly. I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her.

“So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other. There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet. But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not. headtopics.com

