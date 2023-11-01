Love Island Games Lands On Our Screens Tomorrow

Set in Fiji, the first season of Love Island Games will bring together fan-favourite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love.It’s not all romancing though, as they’ll also be competing in a brand new format to be crowned the champions of Love Island Games!

Maya Jama will host the new original series alongside comedian Iain Stirling, who reprises his role as narrator; while Irish star of Love Island UK’s fifth season, Maura Higgins, acts as social ambassador of the new series.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favourite Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, re-couplings, dramatic arrivals and new competition twists and turns like never before.

It sounds like there’ll also be a couple of surprise arrivals, so we wouldn’t be surprised if we recognise a few more ex Islanders as the games go on.Catch the first episode of ‘Love Island Games’ tomorrow morning from 7am on Virgin Media Player and watch the series exclusively on Virgin Media Player.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTIE: Love Island’s Dani Dyer responds to claims she reunited with Jack Fincham for moneyThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Love Island’s Ovie admits he fancies someone else in the villa tonightFollowing the recent recoupling, both Jordan and Amber are single - and Friday night's episode will see them head out on dates with other Islanders.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Love Island’s Sam Bird reveals the real reason he split up from Georgia SteelThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Search of lands in Mayo under way after man, 42, goes missingAidan Howley has been missing from Foxford since Tuesday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

VIP MAGAZINE: Saoirse Ronan lands exciting new role in a satirical comedy-thrillerAccording to Deadline, the Irish actress is set to star in the satirical comedy-thriller Bad Apples for Jonatan Etzler, the director of the Swedish film One More Time.

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕

STELLARMAGAZINE: Saoirse Ronan Lands Exciting New Comedy Thriller RoleThere's no stopping her! Yes, Saoirse Ronan has landed her next role and it's quite the exciting project – Bad Apples.

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕