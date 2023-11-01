Love Island Games hits our tellies this week!

Set in Fiji, the first season of Love Island Games will bring together fan-favourite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love.It’s not all romancing though, as they’ll also be competing in a brand new format to be crowned the champions of Love Island Games!

Maya Jama will host the new original series alongside comedian Iain Stirling, who reprises his role as narrator; while Irish star of Love Island UK’s fifth season, Maura Higgins, acts as social ambassador of the new series.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favourite Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, re-couplings, dramatic arrivals and new competition twists and turns like never before.

It sounds like there’ll also be a couple of surprise arrivals, so we wouldn’t be surprised if we recognise a few more ex-Islanders as the games go on.Catch the first episode of Love Island Games on November 2nd from 7am on Virgin Media Player and watch the series exclusively on Virgin Media Player.

