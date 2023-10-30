Love Island fans react to first major fight of the series

The fight all started with a simple game of ping pong meets dares, but as any Love Island fan knows, the games on this show are never as innocent as they sound.

During the game, Tanya was dared to kiss the three male contestants she thinks would be the best kisser, but she didn’t select Shaq, who she is currently coupled up with. Elsewhere in the game, the show’s latest bombshell David was dared to kiss the islander he fancies the most for 30 seconds, which led him to smooch Tanya.

Afterwards, the boys parsed through the night’s antics, but things escalated quite quickly, when Haris asked David how his kiss with Tanya went. This led to an explosive argument between Shaq and Haris, as Shaq accused Haris of stirring the pot. headtopics.com

Haris told Shaq, “You shut the f**k up”, and Shaq responded saying, “You shut the f**k up you f***ing p***k.” Haris then told Shaq not to speak to him that way, which in turn led Shaq to say, “I’ll speak to you however I want.”

As they exchanged heated words, the other boys had to step in to physically pull them away from each other. Similarly, the villa’s ladies looked alarmed and perplexed as they tried to make sense of what was happening.One wrote: “Why did Shaq and Haris even start fighting for?? I’m so confused.” headtopics.com

Others compared Haris to Jacques, Luca and Dami on last year’s season, and claimed that he was using the excuse of “banter” to get away with bad behaviour.

