Love Island fans are calling Kaz ‘sly’ for what she said to Josh last night

The past two days have been HEATED, to say the least. We have seen Casa Amor move into the villa, the house take on more drama than it can handle and now, the level of testosterone has officially gone through the roof.

From Georgia’s heartbreak, Muggy Megan’s indecisiveness and Dr Alex’s inability to pull, the show is getting more addictive by the second and TBH, we couldn’t imagine missing an episode now – what’s a social life?

And last night, as Georgia finally confronted Kaz or Kez as she seems to "accidentally" call her, the 20-year-old appeared strong and forgiving as she explained how Josh tore her heart out of her chest but aside from that, she wishes the best for them because at the end of the day "we're all in her to find love". Bless her heart.

And yeah, it appeared like Kaz was taking it well, appearing understanding and actually quite sympathetic for Georgia, with fans actually thinking for a split second “wow, these two could actually end up being friends…”. However, that was short lived as the minute they finished talking, Kaz was back over with Josh calling Georgia “patronising”.

And between that and her beach hut comment saying "I've got my man so, sooorrrrrry", it's safe to say fans are spitting fire.As if Georgia literally handled that so maturely and was really nice to Kaz and said she was happy for them just for Kaz to go and bitch about her to josh… fuck them both

