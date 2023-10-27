Love Island bosses hint at return of Maura Higgins for all-star season

Rumours have been spiralling that an all-stars series of Love Island is in the works which would see former islanders come back for a second chance at love.Spencer said: “I think I said I’d like to do one last year and then everyone started talking about it! I can’t say anything yet but I’d love to do an all stars!”

When he was asked who he would like to see back, and if Maura was going to return to our screens, he said: “I had breakfast with her the other day.Spencer added that he is currently in talks to do “different things” but hopes that an all-star series will come soon.

The series is expected to be called Love Island Games and will see a group of singletons looking for a second chance at love on a reality show take part in different challenges and of course, couple up with each other along the way. headtopics.com

The series is set to be produced by ITV Entertainment and will air this autumn on Peacock, but the lineup for the show is yet to be announced.celebThis Time of Year Isn’t Only About Getting Something, It’s About Giving Something Back – Just Ask This Lot!Vogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident

