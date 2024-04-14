Louth secure convincing win over Wexford in Leinster semi-final

side, to advance ultimately convincingly to a Leinster semi-final meeting with Kildare. Two dynamite finishes by Ciarán Downey and two ice-cool penalties from Sam Mulroy provided the substance of the win but an organised defence also limited Wexford ’s ability to cash in on periods of supremacy, successfully keeping out the goal threat.

Level after the first quarter at 0-4 each, Wexford pushed on with points from Cullen, Kevin O’Grady, a great distance strike from the energetic Glen Malone and then Mark Rossiter. Wexford actually won the sinbin period by a Seán Nolan point to nil. But afterwards Durnin equalised and just as Wexford were taking a grip, the second hammer blow fell as Downey came careering through the middle of the defence before nearly taking the nets off the rigging. Louth led by three, which Mulroy extended with a free.

Louth Wexford Leinster Semi-Final Victory Goals Defense

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Louth vs Wexford: Leinster SFC Quarter-Final PreviewLouth face Wexford in the quarter-final stage of the Leinster SFC at MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise today. Louth escaped relegation from Division 2 this year, while Wexford just missed out on promotion to Division 3. Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ciarán Frawley a doubt for Leinster's table-topping clash with the BullsA decision on Frawley’s availability for Friday’s showdown will be made later in the week.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Ciarán Frawley an injury doubt for Leinster’s top-of-the table clash with the BullsUlster outhalf Billy Burns awaiting the results of a scan after picking up a shoulder injury in province’s defeat to the Sharks

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Kildare survive late scare against Wicklow, Louth score 4-10 to defeat WexfordThe teams will meet in Croke Park on 28 April.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Victories for Louth, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, and Meath in Leinster U20 Football ChampionshipLouth, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, and Meath all claimed victories in the Leinster U20 football championship Round 2 fixtures. Louth defeated Longford by five points, while Offaly held off Kildare by a point. Laois and Wicklow also secured their second successive wins in Group 2.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Laois vs Offaly LIVE stream info, score updates, start time from Leinster SFCLaois and Offaly meet in the first of the Leinster SFC quarter-finals this evening at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. Three Leinster ties will follow tomorrow as we find out the semi-finals: Kildare vs Wicklow, Louth vs Wexford, Dublin vs Meath.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »