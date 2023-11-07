Louise Redknapp goes Instagram official with new boyfriend on his birthday

Louise Redknapp has officially gone Instagram official with her new beau, Andrew Michael - known as Drew - on his 40th birthday. While the pair were previously papped together a few months back, this is their first foray into sharing one another formally on social media. The photo Louise shared to Instagram shows the pair posing in a restaurant, all smiles for the birthday celebration. In the following slide, the pair were joined by Louise’s eldest son, Charley.

Louise wrote in her caption, 'Have a great day @thedrew.michael Happy Birthday x.' Louise's new beau Andrew is the Chief Executive Officer at Overwatch Group, also known as Overwatch Aerospace LTD. Louise previously opened up about not looking for love and being happy living a single life

