Louis Theroux’s got a new series coming out soon after a two year break

and thought, ‘Hey, who’s this tall, intelligent man wandering around LA or a porn set or another porn set because he does a lot of documentaries about porn? He’s great, I want him to tell me everything.’

It’s an important enough moment in every person’s life – as is the arrival of a new Theroux documentary, and as it stands, we’ve currently been without a fresh bit of Louis for almost two years now.Not to worry though because Louis will be back on our screens this November with a new three-part documentary set in America – and yeah, we obviously can’t wait.

“I’ve got a series coming up, it’s coming out in November. I can’t say much about it. But it’s a three-parter and it’s set in America. BBC2.”, was released in 2016 and followed the journalist as he set about trying to gain access to the ever controversial and always secretive Church of Scientology. headtopics.com

The Best Bits Coming To Netflix In NovemberThe days are about to get shorter and darker, which means it's the perfect season for Netflix and Chill. Here's the best flicks for November! Read more ⮕

Man Who Falsely Accused Louis of Sexual Assault Fails With AppealThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Louis Walsh Just Took A Pretty Major Dig At Simon Cowell…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bringing an 18th century home in Brittany back to life: Irish woman captures the soul of historic homeRuth Bradley’s latest project is a book chronicling a year in Maison Lescop, in Port Louis, southwest Brittany Read more ⮕

The Guide: The events to see, the shows to book, and the ones to catch before they endThe best movies, music, art and more coming your way between Saturday, October 28th, and Friday, November 3rd, 2023 Read more ⮕

Exact date for over 400,000 households to receive €300 lump sum paymentA total of nine lump sum payments will be paid between November 2023 and January 2024 including a €300 Fuel Allowance Lump Sum Payment will be paid to 409,000 households Read more ⮕