There is not enough time to hear a fresh inquest into the deaths of nine people in Loughgall in 1987 before the cut-off date imposed by the UK government’s new legacy legislation, a senior judge has said.

The nine men were shot by the SAS in the Co Armagh village in 1987 as an IRA unit carried out an attack on a police station. Dublin Marathon: ‘The last six miles are really hard and then it’s mind over matter’, says 83-year-old runnerThe Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act, which received royal assent earlier this year despite widespread opposition, will halt future civil cases and inquests which have not concluded by May 1st, 2024.

At an inquest preliminary hearing on Friday, Justice McAlinden said it would take six months to hear the Loughgall inquest. He said that would mean it would have to start in November to finish by the May deadline, which he said was not possible. headtopics.com

“There are other cases listed, other cases indeed similar in nature to this that are listed and stand a prospect of being completed by May 1st,” said Peter Coll KC, acting for the Ministry of Defence. He described a “delicate balancing exercise” between the need to proceed with the investigation until it was prevented from doing so, while ensuring that any direction did not “sabotage the prospects of other cases”.He said the state bodies needed to reflect on what could be done, and provide a business plan of what could be done, to ensure there was “some level of resourcing”, so that “meaningful progress” could be made.

“The state agencies should, in the view of this court, take steps to ensure that some meaningful progress is made.” “In those circumstances, to permit the downing of tools at this stage would be an abdication of this court’s responsibility to ensure that these deaths are investigated and to ensure there is meaningful progress in the investigation of this matter,” he said. headtopics.com

