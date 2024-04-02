Lotto player in Co. Donegal wins €1 million in special Easter draw

Celebrations may be well underway this Easter bank holiday weekend after two separate players became brand-new millionaires following the latest National Lottery draws. A Lotto player in Co. Donegal had a life-changing Easter Saturday after winning an incredible €1 million in the special Lotto Plus Raffle event.

The Donegal player scooped the special prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at Doherty’s Centra store in Moville on the Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal on Friday, March 29. READ MORE: Gardai issue warning as new scam doing the rounds on WhatsApp The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but Saturday night’s draw saw one Donegal player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event. Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn in the draw were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 millio

