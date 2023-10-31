'Loss-and-damage' fund dominates pre-COP28 talks in UAE

Egypt's delegate to the talks Mohamed Nasr told AFP"almost 80% of the text" is agreed, while an African negotiator who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the"real battles" will be fought at COP28.

"We were one or two days away from an agreement" during the last round, said a European negotiator on condition of anonymity."The United States does not want to put in a penny if China is a potential beneficiary," the negotiator said.Developing nations are demanding negotiators nail down the fund's operation, governance, location, contributors and beneficiaries, and a timeline for payouts, at the November 30-December 12 COP28 summit.

Even if these hurdles are settled by COP28, it remains to be seen how much money rich countries are willing to supply. The French minister said an agreement must be quickly reached to avoid turning the fund into a"pretext" to delay discussions on phasing out of fossil fuels.COP28 will draw up the first official assessment of humanity's efforts to respect the 2015 agreement and its ambition to limit global warming"if possible to 1.5C" since the pre-industrial era.

In about 30 years of COP meetings, the only progress on hydrocarbons was a coal-reduction target at COP26, and there have been no decisions on oil and gas.

