Lose Something At Electric Picnic? Here’s Your Last Chance To Claim It Back

Festival organisers have warned Electric Picnic partiers that their time is running out to collect any lost items they left behind – with a mountain of phones, mobiles, handbags, wallets and purses waiting for collection.Items left into the ‘Lost and Found’ at the festival back in September were handed over to Stradbally Garda Station.

The items will go on display between 10am and 5pm today in the Laois Garda station, with festival revellers asked to collect any belongings before end of business.Images of unclaimed items will be posted on the lost property section of the Garda website before being handed over to charity.Members of the public can call Portlaoise Garda station on (057) 8674100 to report specific details of lost items from the festival.

Read more:

Herdotie »

It has just been announced that Electric Picnic 2020 tickets will go on sale next weekIf you're already getting excited for next year's festival, then you'll be happy to know that you'll be able to buy tickets pretty soon. Read more ⮕

YES! Get ready because MORE Electric Picnic tickets are going on sale next weekThis is your last chance to get tickets at the current rate and the last batch of tickets going on sale for Electric Picnic 2019 so don’t miss out! Read more ⮕

Going To Electric Picnic? Here’s How You Can Watch All This Weekend’s GAA Action While You’re ThereThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Opinion: We can all learn something from Naomi OsakaWe can all learn something from Naomi Osaka. The tennis pro has explained her reasons for dropping out of the France Open - to focus on her mental health Read more ⮕

There’s Something Special Going on In-Store at H&M This WeekThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

European football wrap: West Ham lose unbeaten record to OlympiacosRangers hang on for draw in Prague; Aston Villa win comfortably Read more ⮕