Lose Something At Electric Picnic? Here’s Your Last Chance To Claim It Back

Festival organisers have warned Electric Picnic partiers that their time is running out to collect any lost items they left behind – with a mountain of phones, mobiles, handbags, wallets and purses waiting for collection.Items left into the ‘Lost and Found’ at the festival back in September were handed over to Stradbally Garda Station.
The items will go on display between 10am and 5pm today in the Laois Garda station, with festival revellers asked to collect any belongings before end of business.Images of unclaimed items will be posted on the lost property section of the Garda website before being handed over to charity.Members of the public can call Portlaoise Garda station on (057) 8674100 to report specific details of lost items from the festival.
