Lorde Wins Best Album Award and Gives Away Her Cash Prize

Lorde has given money and recording time to six other musicians after bagging New Zealand’s award for album of the year.The 17 year old was presented with $10,000 and recording time – of which she gave straight to the six other finalists who had not previously won the award.

“Lorde’s LP was a rare example of an underground pop record being so damn good, it went mainstream, not just here, but worldwide.”Kim Kardashian opens up about her struggles with balancing work, family and four kidsTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight