Lord Sugar Under Fire from TV Doctor Following Leah’s Win

On Wednesday night, Northern Irish doctor Leah Totton was chosen as this year’s winner of the UK version of The Apprentice.

The 24-year-old overcame rival Luisa Zissman in the hotly contested final, with Tottons plan to launch a chain of clinics providing high-street facial medical cosmetic procedures finding favour with the investor.

Another high profile doctor was less than impressed at the decision, however. Christian Jessen, presenter of Embarrassing Bodies, took to Twitter last night to express his disappointment at the decision, saying; “Alan Sugar has certainly not done patient safety and medical aesthetics any favours by promoting very junior doc 2 run Botox/filler clinics!” . headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Dublin Fire Brigade prevented from tackling fire due to anti-social behaviourThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Experts warn that giant Easter eggs contain WEEKS worth of sugar in one boxThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Russian Supermodel Comes Under Fire For Excessive Weight Drop Two Months After Giving BirthThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

12-Year Old Indian Girl Repeatedly Raped And Set On Fire By AttackerThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dublin Fire Brigade issues warning to households as winter approachesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Stardust survivor says fire like 'looking into hell'A survivor of the Stardust disaster has described first seeing the fire like 'looking into hell'. Christine Carr was 16-years-old at the time of the blaze and was giving evidence at the inquests into the 48 people who died in the 1981 nightclub blaze. Read more ⮕