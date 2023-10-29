Looking For Hair Inspiration? Say Hello To Rainbow Roots

HEAD TOPICS

 Source: Herdotie

Lottie Tomlinson, sister of One Direction’s Louis, tried out a new look called ‘rainbow roots’ and it’s getting a lot of attention.The 17-year-old who currently has over two million followers shared photos of her trying out the trend.

Rainbow roots is self-explanatory and basically involves applying bright vibrant colours to the roots of your hair. While it may not be a trend that everyone will follow, it’s very very cool and thanks to Lottie’s large social media following, it’s sure to get lots of attention.

