Looking For Hair Inspiration? Say Hello To Rainbow Roots

Lottie Tomlinson, sister of One Direction’s Louis, tried out a new look called ‘rainbow roots’ and it’s getting a lot of attention.The 17-year-old who currently has over two million followers shared photos of her trying out the trend.

Rainbow roots is self-explanatory and basically involves applying bright vibrant colours to the roots of your hair. While it may not be a trend that everyone will follow, it’s very very cool and thanks to Lottie’s large social media following, it’s sure to get lots of attention.

Author Melissa Hill on the inspiration behind her feel good book The Summer VillaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The new hair colour that you’re going to see everywhere this autumnThis colour is just right if you don't want to go too wild, however it does bring a pop of colour for those that want something a bit more adventurous. Read more ⮕

Be a Better Redhead – Expert Tips to Care for Red HairThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Day Two: Here’s What The New Dáil Is Looking Like So FarThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle’s ultimate makeup rule is one a lot of Irish gals will relate toMeghan Markle is fast becoming a beauty icon and has us all taking inspiration from the dewy skin and neutral colours she's known for. Read more ⮕

A travel company in France is looking for two people to live and work on a luxury bargeA travel company in France is looking for two people to live and work on a luxury barge. Read more ⮕