Longest-serving editor of Irish News reflects on his 25-year tenure

Noel Doran singles out the murder of Patrick Kielty’s father in 1998 in influencing his outlook as editor of Irish News for 25 yearsAs a reporter he covered some of the worst days of the Troubles . When he stood down this week after 25 years as the editor of the Irish News , he did so as the longest-serving newspaper editor in these islands.

It has given voice to the nationalist North, but also been a voice. “Our line has always been, there were always options, every killing was not just wrong but cruel, and capable of causing bitterness and grief.” “Watching the whole Paddy Kielty phenomenon, he’s just been grand marshal at the St Patrick’s Day parade, and I keep thinking how life has changed for him over the years ... but the Kieltys still live in the same house, his mother’s still there in the same house on the same street.”

Though sectarianism was “not as in-your-face as it would be in some areas”,” in Kilkeel there was nevertheless “a Protestant side of the street and a Catholic side of the street and that was what people were supposed to do, walk down your side of the street”. Things could have ended a lot worse. “I think they thought I might have been an associate of Michael Stone.”

His first meeting McGuinness was during a riot in Derry. “He was basically in the middle of it, but he still came over to talk.” Irish News All Stars Awards - Armagh City Hotel 8th September 2016 Photograph by Declan Roughan Noel Doran with Martin McGuinness and former chairman of the Irish News, the late Jim Fitzpatrick, who died in 2022 aged 92. “Two people who were different ways were central to my career with The Irish News,” says Doran. Copyright ‘courtesy Irish News’ or similar would be sufficient.

Noel Doran Irish News Editor Troubles Father's Murder

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All The Bits Team STELLAR Is Loving This WeekSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

PSA: Cocoa Brown's Gorgeous Sunshine Serum Is Now Available In Boots!STELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Steal Her Style: Josefine Vogt… The Pinterest QueenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

People Are Suing Dating Apps For Being 'Predatory'STELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

A Comprehensive List Of Words That Are *Literally* Losing Their MeaningSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Everything Team STELLAR Is Loving This WeekSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »