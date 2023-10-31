Long-Term Investing: Taking money matters into your own hands

“All the elements are there for women to be great investors; they’re good savers, good planners and they’re consistent and resilient, but they struggle to bring it from concept to making the finalWhy are financial decisions so hard? For a number of good reasons – each of which are why the industry isto protect consumers in the first place: the significant consequences of financial decisions, the complexity and range of products that are purchased infrequently, and the time horizon of products...
They also require us to assess risk and uncertainty and there is now a growing recognition that emotions, biases and psychological experiences can have an adverse effect on our financial decisions. For instance, people have a tendency to take on
Start early and start young. The earlier you start, the more time you have for your investments to grow and even small steps in the right direction are better than no action. “We have run many events focused on this aim, including our Key Capital ‘Women in Investing’ series,” she says. It’s also important to research your current investments and understand the level of risk involved. “You wouldn’t believe the amount of clients who tell me they have x-amount of money invested in a pension. When I ask them what their pension is invested in, they can’t tell me.”
While it’s important to seek financial advice, it’s equally important to financially educate yourself even if you have no interest in it.To craft your financial plan, an advisor should help you get to your goals faster, much like a personal coach. A good financial advisor won’t push you into making a quick decision, says Marina. “The focus should be on guidance and education.” Financial education is one of our strong company values at Key Capital and a cornerstone of our ethos.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕