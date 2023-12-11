Loneliness: A Growing Concern in the Holiday Season

Tis the season to be jolly, right? Not so! The theme of loneliness is one that I’m coming across with greater frequency. Last week, for example, I sent out an email to my own community on this very subject, which had a response unlike none other. It really hit a chord. I suspected that it might resonate with a few, but I confess to being staggered at the level of intensity in the subsequent replies. People are really feeling it.

By chance, this also coincided with my hearing Annie Macmanus’ excellent podcast Changes, in which she interviewed Dr Vivek Murthy, the 21st US Surgeon General, originally nominated by Barack Obama and again by President Joe Biden. Murthy is a man who clearly is extremely passionate about the subject of loneliness. To give this all further credence, just last month, The World Health Organisation announced that it is making loneliness a global health priority, when they launched a new Commission on Social Connectio





