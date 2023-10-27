Logan Paul 'confesses' as drug test results released for Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul has jokingly 'confessed' to taking Prime Energy as his drug test results came back negative after fighting Dillon Danis.

YouTube boxer Paul got the last laugh in his rivalry with Bellator MMA star Danis when he won their grudge fight at the Misfits Boxing Prime card earlier this month. Danis, a longtime team-mate of UFC legend Conor McGregor, barely threw any punches before he was disqualified in the final round after trying to choke Paul unconscious.

Danis had repeatedly accused Paul of taking performance-enhancing drugs before the fight and the YouTuber has now been given his negative test results by VADA. Paul took a dig at Danis and those fans who accused of him cheating by unveiling another promo for his immensely popular Prime drink, which he co-owns with former opponent KSI. headtopics.com

What were your thoughts on Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' boxing fight? Let us know in the comments section below "I got my results back from VADA today, I want to address the steroid allegations before you see any news," Paul said. "I have been taking a lot of Prime Energy, putting it in my mouth and swallowing it.

"That gives me a good boost for my workouts and makes me have a good physique. The results are negative, haters you are going to have keep trying. No performance-enhancing drugs like I said. Good luck next time though you f***ing dorks." headtopics.com

Danis claims he was never drug tested before fighting Paul and the multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion questioned his rival's negative test result. "The testing was a joke, literally. P*** test after fight, famously easy to beat. Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention. You're a juicehead, and you proved that with the way the testing was done," he wrote.

