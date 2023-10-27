Local hits out at proposed fencing around U2 rocker The Edge's planned home

One Dalkey local has hit out at the proposed fencing around the planned family home for U2’s The Edge for Sorrento Cottage in Dalkey in south Dublin.

READ MORE: U2's The Edge lodges plans for new family home in leafy Dalkey with recording studio and plunge pool The move by The Edge to renovate and build a three level extension to his Sorrento Cottage property comes more than two decades after his last failed attempt to develop on the Vico Rd and Sorrento Rd site which overlooks Killiney Bay

ODAA Architects told the council that they have adopted a sensitive approach to the refurbishment of the existing residential structure and the design of the new additions, commenting that "the proposed development will have a positive impact on the visual character of the area"

The Thornton O’Connor Town report states that the internal reconfiguration work of Sorrento Cottage “will provide high quality residential amenity spaces for the Evans family including an open plan kitchen diner with a connected living area”.

Ms O'Connor stated that the main extension and refurbished and renovated house incorporates a range of rooms, including six ensuite bedrooms, living and lounge rooms, kitchen and dining rooms, study and studio spaces. The scheme also includes an archive room.

Ms O'Connor states that the scheme will bring a currently vacant dwelling back into habitable use and occupation. Ms O'Connor stated that the main extension's location and positioning within the topography of the site "has ensured that it does not result in overlooking, overbearance or overshading of neighbouring dwellings".

