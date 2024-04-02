Lizzo Expresses Frustration with Music Industry and Quits

Lizzo shared a post on Instagram expressing her frustration with the music industry and the constant criticism she faces. She stated that she wants to make music and make people happy, but feels like the world doesn't want her in it.

Lizzo ended her post by saying she quits. The singer has been keeping a low profile since allegations of sexual harassment emerged last year.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lizzo 'quits music' in dramatic statement and says 'the world doesn't want me'Truth Hurts singer Lizzo posted on Instagram that she was 'quitting' the music industry after sexual harassment claims from her dancers and body shaming comments

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Belgium's Coach and Ireland Fan Express Frustration with Boring GameBelgium's coach criticizes the slow and unexciting game, while an Ireland fan decides to leave at half-time due to the cold weather. This is not the first time the fan has left a game early.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

O'Shea admits to frustration after goalless draw that Belgian boss deems 'boring'O’Shea’s first game in charge finished all square.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

More frustration for Kane as Bayern suffer first home loss to Dortmund in a decadeThe England striker had a goal ruled out for offside while Bayer Leverkusen went 13 points clear at the top.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Israeli choreographer expresses sadness over Ballet Ireland axingOhad Naharin says cancellation ‘does nothing to help reduce the suffering of people in our region’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Taoiseach Expresses Concern Over Rising Road Fatalities in IrelandThe Taoiseach has said he is very worried about the “extraordinary loss of life” happening on the roads this year. He emphasized the need for enforcement of road safety laws and highlighted the importance of educational campaigns and driving tests.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »