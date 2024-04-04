Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Preview and Streaming Information

Liverpool take on Sheffield United this evening in the latest round of fixtures in the Premier League. A 2-1 win over Brighton at the weekend sent Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of the Premier League table, a position they will be guaranteed to hold with a win over lowly Sheffield this evening. The Blades have not enjoyed a happy return to the Premier League and have already been on the end of some heavy beatings this term.

Chris Wilder's side have shipped five or more goals three times in the League since February 3rd, although they have improved recently with consecutive draws against Bournemouth and Fulham. READ MORE: What time and TV channel is Chelsea v Manchester United on today in the Premier League? Here's what you need to know about the game: Where is the game being played? Anfield. What time is kick-off? 7.30pm. Is the game on TV? TNT Sports 2. Can I stream the game? The game can be streamed on Now TV and Discovery Plu

