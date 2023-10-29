Liverpool show support for Luis Diaz in 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest

LIVERPOOL PLAYERS SHOWED their support to Luis Diaz during a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Jota held aloft Diaz’s number seven shirt after scoring, with the Colombian not featuring in Liverpool’s squad following reports his parents had been kidnapped in his homeland. Forest rarely threatened and, although they hit the woodwork through Anthony Elanga’s late volley, they were forced to defend in numbers as their winless league run was stretched to six matches.

Liverpool quickly assumed control, but had only Nunez’s angled volley and Jota’s header, both easily saved by Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner, to show for all their possession. Nunez’s fierce first-time shot was parried by Turner into the path of Jota, who turned home the rebound from eight yards. headtopics.com

Nunez doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 35th minute with an emphatic near-post finish after Dominik Szoboszlai’s cut-back. Harvey Elliott went close to a third Liverpool goal soon after stepping off the bench in the second half when his shot was deflected wide by Forest defender Ola Aina.Turner was caught out by the bounce of Szoboszlai’s long diagonal punt up field and Salah raced clear to sidefoot home his eighth league goal of the season.

