Live updates and more from Benetton vs Munster in URC action

Munster will be hoping to make it two wins from two as they take on Benetton in the opening stages of the United Rugby Championship.

Graham Christopher Rowntree’s side will aim to build on their win over Sharks last weekend as they began their bid to retain their URC title.Meanwhile, Benetton claimed a one-point victory over Cardiff as they came out winners with a score line of 23-22 at Cardiff Arms Park.

Munster have made two changes to the team that won last weekend as Calvin Nash and John Hodnet both play from the start.Shane Daly, Shay McCarthy, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash, Joey Carbery, Ethan Coughlan, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Kieran Ryan, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Alex Nankivell, Sean O'Brien.Munster and Ulster could make it a perfect sweep for Irish teams if they pick up wins today.

1 change to the Munster side announced on Friday. Josh Wycherley drops out due to a knock, Kieran Ryan starts & Mark Donnelly comes onto the bench.Hello and welcome to live updates of Munster's clash with Benetton in the URC. We are just under an hour away from starting.

