LIVE: Ireland v Albania, Nations League

9 minutes ago 5:24PM The Albania team is as follows…

1. Rexhepi 20. Metalla 6. Maliqi 3. Curraj 16. Gjini 15. Berisha 10. Krasniqi 14. Franja 11. Doçi 17. Maksuti 18. Hilaj Substitutes 2. Tukaj 4. Tomaj 5. Bajraktari 7. Hamidi 8. Elezaj 9. Troka 12. Hyska 13. Baska 19. Gjergji

22 minutes ago 5:11PM Tom Maher / INPHO Louise Quinn inspects the pitch ahead of the game. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO 23 minutes ago 5:09PM Confirmation of the Ireland team below. Heather Payne and Lucy Quinn are out of the matchday squad with niggles.A special moment for Diane Caldwell, who leads us out on her 100th Cap 👏#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/iEmzO3pPGA headtopics.com

— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 27, 2023 29 minutes ago 5:04PM Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.Eileen Gleeson’s side have already beaten Northern Ireland and Hungary 3-0 and 4-0 respectively.The Irish team are consequently strong favourites for this game and the return fixture in four days’ time.

Six points would put the national side in a very strong position to gain promotion to League A ahead of the final set of fixtures in December.

