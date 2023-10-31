LIVE: Albania v Republic of Ireland, Nations League

7 minutes ago 5:03PM 1 mins – Neat link-up between Franja and Maksuti as Albania look to string together the game’s first attack but Franja’s speculative cross towards the back post is cut out.11 minutes ago 5:00PM A reminder of the other game in Group B1 tonight, with Northern Ireland hosting Hungary in Belfast tonight. If Ireland win and that game finishes in a draw, Ireland will be guaranteed to top the group and secure promotion.

ALBANIA: Viona Rexhepi; Lucie Gjini, Sara Maliqi, Gresa Berish, Alma Hila; Qendresa Krasniqi, Ezmiralda Franja, Mimoza Hamidi; Megi Doci, Kristina Maksuti, Armela Tukaj.Erin McLaughlin earns her first international start after impressing off the bench on Friday night. The 20-year-old Peamount United attacker, the only home-based player in the squad, made her debut in the World Cup warm-up game against Zambia but did not make the final cut.

A 3-5-2 is expected once more, with McLaughlin joining Kyra Carusa up front and Katie McCabe and Abbie Larkin the wide players. IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Caitlin Hayes; Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly, Tyler Toland, Abbie Larkin; Erin McLaughlin, Kyra Carusa.

