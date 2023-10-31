LIV Golf star trumps Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour rivals as season's biggest earner

Gooch capped off his most successful season to date by being crowned LIV's 2023 champion after finishing second at the Saudi-backed league's final regular season event in Jeddah earlier this month. The American star won three times on his way to the season-long crown, claiming titles in Adelaide, Singapore and Andalucia.
His success of course came with eye-watering payouts too, having swooped £16.1million ($19.6m) in tournament earnings, before receiving a £14.8m ($18m) for his individual championship win. For the year - and across just 14 events - this saw Gooch rake in nearly £31m in on-course winnings, more than any other player in professional golf. Since LIV's formation last summer, the PGA Tour has been quick to stifle the rise of its new-found rival.
As well as prevailing at the season-ending Tour Championship, the European Ryder Cup star won the Memorial Tournament in June, as well as the BMW Championship just one week before his victory at East Lake. Hovland was then followed by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who made £21.4m ($26m) on the PGA Tour, whilst Masters champion Jon Rahm earned £17.5m ($21.2m).
Then came one of LIV Golf's biggest critics in Rory McIlroy, who was able to put aside the saga he found himself off the course, to win £16.7m ($20.3m) on it. And the Northern Irishman - as well as fellow European teammate Rahm - have the chance to further add to their tally, when they compete at the DP World Tour Championship in a little over two weeks.Meanwhile on the LIV setup, it was Brooks Koepka who came in as second-top earner after cashing in £18.7m ($22.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕