LIV Golf has new plan to dominate sport despite PGA Tour merger talks

In June, it was confirmed that after a year of fallout both the PGA Tour and LIV were set to work in unison following the announcement of a framework agreement between the American-based tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF).
The agreement would bring to an end the ugly dispute that has plagued professional golf for 12 months, with the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV working under one umbrella named 'NewCo'.Despite finally reaching some sort of truce though, it appears the breakaway league have no plans of sitting back and playing second fiddle to the PGA Tour as part of the deal.
The former U.S. Amateur champion has been no stranger to the saga surrounding LIV Golf, having been dumped from the rebel league after finishing rock-bottom of its first ever event in St Albans in June 2022. Since then Ogletree has dominated on the Asian Tour's International Series, and is set to return to LIV in 2024 as he sits at the top of the Series' Order of Merit.
Ahead of his next outing at the Volvo China Open, the American said: "Obviously the PGA has dominated the American market for a long time. I think that LIV’s plan is to dominate worldwide market, and I think that China is included in that picture.""There is obviously great golf here and a lot of golf fans and I think if the people were to get excited about it and get behind it then I think that is a great possibility.
Most notably the breakaway circuit enjoyed great success in Australia earlier this year, a nation that has been starved of high quality golf in recent years having been snubbed by the PGA Tour. Across its 14 events, LIV has also stopped in Singapore, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Mexico, as well as the United States.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕