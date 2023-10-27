Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Dating Fellow Pop Star Jake Roche?!

Rumours are rife that Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson is dating Rixton’s Jake Roche. (Now that’s what we call a pairing made in pop heaven!)

The singers are said to be “smitten” and by the looks of his Instagram account, that statement couldn’t be truer. The picture above shows them looking very cosy indeed.newspaper: “It’s early days but Jesy and Jake seem smitten with each other. They’re seeing how things go.”

The insider added: "They're both always busy with work so they know it will be hard, but both of them want to make it work. They're very similar to each other and like a laugh so are well suited." Jesy is only recently single having split from her beau Jordan Banjo, of Diversity fame, at the beginning of the summer.

