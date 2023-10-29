Little boy drew a picture of reindeer which look a lot like something else

There have be numerous kids drawings that come out unintentionally rude. Whether it’s a picture of a scissors, a tower a faucet or giraffe, somehow they always seem to come out looking like the same rude thing.

You can blame us for having our minds stuck in the gutter if you like, but even the most innocent of eyes couldn’t overlook the hilarious picture one mum just shared on Twitter. As it usually goes, a 6-year-old boy just wanted to draw something cute and festive but instead had the internet in stitches.I know how you appreciate a misunderstood child's drawing.

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

The Irish Times Halloween prize quiz: 50 scary questions to test your general knowledgePuzzle your way through the half-term break with Eoin Butler’s questions of sport, people, news and more Read more ⮕

How to solve the Irish Times Crosaire crossword: A beginners’ guide to cryptic codesLike any skill, solving cryptic puzzles can be learned with practice, repetition and perseverance Read more ⮕

The Irish Times view on the Liffey: a river that defines DublinThere is no sweeter view of Dublin, looking east in the early morning or west at evening time, than the play of sunlight on the river Read more ⮕

Joe Schmidt vs Rassie Erasmus: the power behind the thronesRugby World Cup final sees matchup of two coaches with deep links to Irish rugby Read more ⮕