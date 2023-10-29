Lisa McHugh and her son Milo were pictured at glamourous Belfast event

Singer Lisa McHugh and her son Milo pictured at the grand unveiling of the new Dylan Oaks flagship store in Belfast city's iconic Castle LaneLisa McHugh and her son Milo were pictured at a glamourous event over the weekend.

Northern Ireland' s fashion elite and A-listers came out in force to revel in a beautiful launch event hosted by Dylan Oaks, for the grand unveiling of the opulent new flagship store. Invited guests who donned the red carpet included Love Island’s Molly Smith and Arabella Chi and the renowned makeup maestro Paddy McGurgan.

Cool FM DJs Melissa Riddell, Katharine Walker, and Eavanna Maxted, Former Miss Universe Ireland Nadia Sayers and actress Abigail Parkinson were also snapped on the day. Not to forget, an array of guests including India Sasha, Melissa McDonnell, Emma McMonagle, Roisin Doherty, Mrs. Houseproud Donna Todd, Deirbhile Kelly, Aisling Gallagher, Patrice McVeigh, and the star-studded cast of Made Up In Belfast Hannah Kane, Emma McVeigh and Michéal Campbell were also there."We do more than sell jewellery," adds Dylan Oaks co-founder Laura Sherry. "Our mission is to help customers enhance their personal style.

