Lisa Kudrow 'wants to adopt late Friends co-star Matthew Perry's dog Alfred'

Lisa Kudrow is reportedly considering adopting her late pal Matthew Perry 's dog Alfred following his death as sources close to her say she has a very sad theory about his final hours.
Matthew - who died recently, aged 54 - worked with Lisa, now 60, on the NBC sitcom Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. They starred on the show alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
Following the news of Matthew's death this weekend, it's been claimed that Lisa is considering taking care of his dog Alfred. And it's been suggested that the actor and other former co-stars will be attending Matthew's upcoming funeral.A source told the Daily Mail : "Lisa and cast will all be attending his services. headtopics.com
The source added Lisa was "baffled" over her pal's death and added they think Matthew may have taken some of his prescribed medication which may not have been suitable to take before entering hot water.Matthew introduced his fans to Alfred on Instagram back in 2021. Alongside a photo, he wrote in a post: "This is me and . Who's cuter? Don't answer that.
The cast of Friends are said to be "reeling" following the news of Matthew's death this week. A source told PageSix : "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that's what Matty was - their brother. It's just devastating." headtopics.com
Matthew played Chandler Bing on the show, which was created by Marta Kauffman, 67, and David Crane, 66. They have been among those paying tribute to him, having issued a joint statement with executive producer Kevin Bright, 68.
