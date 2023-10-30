Lisa Kudrow reportedly wants to adopt Matthew Perry’s dog, Alfred

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the news began coming in that Perry, the legendary comic actor, had tragically passed away at the age of just 54.Best known for his longtime role as Chandler Bing on Friends, Perry was found dead inside of his hot tub with police claiming that there is no indication of foul play.

In the aftermath of Perry’s sudden death, many have been wondering what will happen to his beloved dog, Alfred, and now reports are emerging that Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, could be looking into adopting the dog. A source told the“Lisa and cast will all be attending his services. Lisa is also considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred.”Matthew first introduced his fans to Alfred on Instagram back in 2021, writing in a post: “This is me and . Who’s cuter? Don’t answer that.

