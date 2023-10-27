Lionel Messi’s wife confirms she is expecting the couple’s third child

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo confirmed the news that she is pregnant with the pair’s third child on Instagram today.

The mum shared a sweet picture alongside her husband and two children as they rubbed her tummy with a caption that read:Yes, the pair’s son’s four-year-old Thiago and two-year-old Mateo are set to welcome a younger sibling in the coming months.

Lionel has been with Antonella since 2008 and the pair were married earlier this year in their hometown of Rosario. headtopics.com

