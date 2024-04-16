Line-up and schedule announced for Longitude Festival 2024

A day-by-day breakdown for Longitude Festival 2024 has been released, with organisers announcing a number of new acts who have been added to this year’s line-up.

It has already been confirmed that UK rap star Central Cee will headline Longitude on Saturday night. The rapper rose to prominence in 2020 with singes Day in the Life and Loading and he achieved further success with his single Doja in 2022.Brit-award winning singer, songwriter and dance music trailblazer Becky Hill will also perform on Saturday.

Joining that quartet across the weekend will be Belters Only, blk. D-Block Europe, Joel Corry, Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and Kenya Grace.

Longitude Festival Line-Up Schedule New Acts Central Cee Becky Hill Doja Cat 21 Savage

