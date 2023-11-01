Limerick retiree hoping to walk into the history books

Vinod Bajaj, 73, is hoping to beat the record with his total walking distance of 80,204km, which he completed by hiking near his home in Limerick every day for seven years...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTIE: X Factor Runner-Up Fleur East Signs Record DealThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’OrArgentina captain led his country to World Cup glory in 2022

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Lionel Messi scoops Ballon d'Or for record eighth timeInter Miami and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has won the men's Ballon d'Or for a record eighth time, France Football has announced.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Michael Lynn trial: Defence claims senior bank staff kept information ‘off the official record’Witness tells case of former solicitor, accused of €27m thefts, statement of affairs purported to be from his firm a ‘forgery’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: RTE's Sinead Kennedy sets the record straight about rumours over her pregnancyThe Today Show presenter showed off a beautiful pink outfit she wore while fronting the programme, and viewers were quick to comment on the colour of her look on social media

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ballon d'Or 2023 LIVE results as Lionel Messi and Katie McCabe nominated for top awardsLionel Messi could win a record extending 8th Ballon d'Or this evening.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕