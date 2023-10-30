'Limerick is my home now... the support I've received has been unreal'

Murray Kinsella Reports from Paris WHEN RASSIE ERASMUS first got in touch with Jean Kleyn out of the blue to ask him if he wanted to come and play for the Springboks, there was one catch.Kleyn had been all set to enjoy some time off in the summer following Munster’s URC success and having been overlooked for Ireland’s wider World Cup training squad.

On Saturday night, with his World Cup winner’s medal around his neck, Kleyn laughed about that first call from Erasmus. “I’m incredibly grateful to Rassie and Jacques , the entire coaching team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity, and all my teammates. It’s been such a privilege and a pleasure being part of this amazing dream.”

He wouldn’t be a World Cup winner had he not settled into life with the Boks so quickly, leading to his involvement off the bench in the final win over New Zealand at Stade de France on Saturday. “I’d known a lot of the lads for years, I’d played with a lot of them at the Stormers and played against them as well. headtopics.com

The door never reopened with Ireland after Kleyn won five caps in the green jersey in 2019, but he has seized his chance with the Springboks. “I haven’t checked my phone, but to be honest it was very tough keeping track of everything before I started,” he said on Saturday.

He has no doubt that the coaching of Graham Rowntree, Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy, and co. has been crucial to making him a better player and therefore helping him to convince Erasmus that he could be a Springbok. headtopics.com

“You don’t see that often, it shows that everything they’re doing is working. There’s massive buy-in, massive belief at Munster as well. It’s endemic to Munster now, it’s part of our culture, our belief. We’re there to win trophies.”Kleyn is looking forward to getting back to life with Munster once the celebrations die down, but he will throw himself into that side of things as the Springboks prepare for a four-day trophy tour in South Africa after flying out from France today.

Irish analyst Sullivan among Munster contingent to win the World CupCurrent second rows RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn both came off the bench last night. Read more ⮕

South Africa’s Jean Kleyn: ‘I’m just glad I’m one of the guys they thought was a warrior’Handré Pollard replaced the injured Malcolm Marx and steered them home with unerring kicking displays Read more ⮕

'They love their club, it means so much to them' - Limerick's star trio chase more silverLynch, Gillane and Byrnes are key for Patrickswell in today’s Limerick county final. Read more ⮕

Man seriously injured following assault in LimerickA man has been left with serious injuries following an assault in Limerick city in the early hours of this morning. Read more ⮕

Witnesses urged to come forward after serious early-morning assault in LimerickEmergency services responded to reports of an altercation involving multiple individuals on the Hyde Road in Limerick shortly after 3am on Saturday morning Read more ⮕

Man seriously injured following assault in Limerick CityGardaí appeal for people who were in Hyde Road area at time of incident to come forward Read more ⮕