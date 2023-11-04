Limerick hurler Pat Ryan successfully appeals jail sentence for perjury

Three-time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler, Pat Ryan, successfully appealed a jail sentence and conviction for perjury today, seven months after he had pleaded guilty to lying during criminal proceedings against him. Mr Ryan, (28), from Doon, Co Limerick, was appealing the severity of a two-week jail sentence imposed on him by judge Patricia Harney at Limerick District Court, last March
. When Mr Ryan was called to give evidence in the 2020 speeding case he falsely told the court that he did not receive a summons for the alleged speeding offence. The perjury came to light later, when Gardai acting on a separate investigation, discovered a photograph of the speeding summons sent from Mr Ryan’s mobile phone to the phone of an unidentified third party. Text messages about the summons had also been exchanged between both phones, the court heard
