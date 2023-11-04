Limerick hurler Pat Ryan successfully appeals jail sentence for perjury

Three-time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler, Pat Ryan, successfully appealed a jail sentence and conviction for perjury today, seven months after he had pleaded guilty to lying during criminal proceedings against him. Mr Ryan, (28), from Doon, Co Limerick, was appealing the severity of a two-week jail sentence imposed on him by judge Patricia Harney at Limerick District Court, last March

. When Mr Ryan was called to give evidence in the 2020 speeding case he falsely told the court that he did not receive a summons for the alleged speeding offence. The perjury came to light later, when Gardai acting on a separate investigation, discovered a photograph of the speeding summons sent from Mr Ryan’s mobile phone to the phone of an unidentified third party. Text messages about the summons had also been exchanged between both phones, the court heard

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Limerick All-Ireland winner Pat Ryan wins appeal for perjury convictionDespite admitting last March that he lied under oath before a court in October 2020, during a prosecution against him for alleged speeding, Mr Ryan left Limerick Circuit Criminal Court today with neither a conviction nor a sentence against him

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Limerick hurler Pat Ryan wins appeal over jail sentence and conviction for perjuryRyan earlier this year pleaded guilty to lying during criminal proceedings against him over alleged speeding

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

THE42_İE: Limerick hurler Pat Ryan wins appeal against conviction and sentence for perjury“The law is one thing, and justice is another,” Judge O’Donnell said.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

RTENEWS: Limerick hurler wins appeal over perjury convictionA former Limerick senior hurler has successfully appealed a jail sentence after being convicted of perjury earlier this year.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: University of Limerick names Brigid Laffan as new chancellorDistinguished academic takes over from Mary Harney who has held the role since 2018

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Martens told social worker slain husband Jason Corbett 'forced her to have sex'Martens made the statement just 24 hours after Limerick man Jason was found beaten to death

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »