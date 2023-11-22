Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes on trial for assault outside nightclub

A man allegedly “punched and kicked” by five-time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes, while he was lying on the ground outside a nightclub, was the victim of a “vicious assault” by a number of men inside the nightclub earlier that night, a court heard today.

Kyle Hayes, (25), of Ballyahsea, Kildimo, Co Limerick is on trial before the Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, charged with assault causing harm to Cillian McCarthy, (24), from Toureen, Ballysimon, Limerick, outside the ICON nightclub, Upper Denmark Street, Limerick City, on October 28, 2019. Mr Hayes, a four-time All Star hurler, is also charged with one count of committing violent disorder inside the nightclub and one count of committing violent disorder outside the venue, on the same night. A co-accused, Jai Chaudri, (22), of Carheeny, Kildimo, Co Limerick, is charged with assaulting Mr McCarthy causing him harm, and one count of committing violent disorder outside the ICON nightclub, on the same date





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes on trial for alleged nightclub assaultFive time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes is on trial for allegedly assaulting a man outside a nightclub. Hayes allegedly attacked the man after he spoke to two females in the nightclub. He fled the scene but was later arrested by Gardai. Two Gardai witnessed the attack.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team AnnouncedThe 2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling team features 12 players from All-Ireland finalists Limerick and Kilkenny, with the Cats' Eoin Cody picking up a first award. Champions Limerick, as was the case in 2022, occupy seven positions on the side, while Kilkenny's five is one more than last year. Clare duo John Conlon and Shane O'Donnell and Conor Whelan of Galway round out the XV, a selection that sees Kilkenny sharpshooter TJ Reid win his seventh All-Star. The PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees are the Limerick trio of Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes. Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork) are nominated in the Young Hurler of the Year category. The All-Star ceremony will take place on Friday at the RDS in Dublin, where the football team of the year will be announced.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The COYGIG Pod Ep. 95 | Emma Hayes shock, Brosnan superb, lucky UnitedEmma Hayes shocks WSL fans with the news she'll depart Chelsea at the end of the season. Carla Ward under pressure at struggling Villa. Katie McCabe's, Arsen...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Minibus driver dies in Limerick road crashA minibus driver has died in a road crash in Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man (30) dies after minibus strikes bridge in Co LimerickIncident happened on R463 road at Athlunkard at around 3am on Sunday

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Minibus driver killed in Limerick after hitting bridgeA man has died after the minivan he was driving hit Athlunkard Bridge on Corbally Road in County Limerick at 2.55 this morning.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »