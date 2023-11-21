Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes on trial for alleged nightclub assault

Five time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes allegedly “kicked and punched” a man who was lying defenceless on a street, after becoming “upset” that the man had spoken to two females in a nightclub he was socialising in, a court heard today. It was claimed that Mr Hayes “fled" from the scene of the alleged “attack”, outside the ICON nightclub, Upper Denmark Street, Limerick City, and was arrested by Gardai a short time later, it was heard.

Two Gardai allegedly witnessed Mr Hayes and others attacking the alleged victim outside the nightclub on October 28, 2019. READ MORE: Jury sworn in as All-Ireland winning hurler Kyle Hayes to stand trial over alleged nightclub assault Mr Hayes, (25) of Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, went on trial today before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, charged with one count of assault causing harm to Cillian McCarthy, (24), of Toureen, Ballysimon, Co Limerick, outside the ICON nightclub, in the early hours of the morning in questio





