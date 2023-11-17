Limerick hotel ordered to pay compensation for discrimination against Traveller woman

One of Limerick’s best-known hotels has been ordered to pay €1,000 compensation after a finding that it indirectly discriminated against a Traveller woman when she was turned away from the hotel on her wedding night. The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that the Savoy Hotel on Henry Street, Limerick had indirectly discriminated against Mary Jane Sheridan as a member of the Travelling community when it did not honour her reservation at the hotel as a result of her not having a credit card.

The hotel had denied allegations that its credit card policy discriminated against Ms Sheridan either directly or indirectly. However, the WRC said that refusing accommodation because of her failure to provide a credit card was not appropriate or necessary. READ MORE: Four star hotel ordered to pay €11k compensation after declining to host a Traveller girl's confirmation Ms Sheridan said she and her husband, Thomas Gammell, had arrived in the Savoy on December 22, 2021 on their wedding night where a reservation had been made for an overnight stay by her groom’s brother, Patric

