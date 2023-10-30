Lily Collins marries director boyfriend Charlie McDowell in lavish ceremony

With the most beautiful and striking wedding pictures we may have ever seen, Lily looked utterly breathtaking as she walked down the aisle to her now-husband.

The Emily In Paris actress wore a fitted lace Ralph Lauren dress, and not only did she dazzle in the floor length gown, she had a matching hood to top off the look.Posing for their wedding pictures, Lily posted them to Instagram where the two stood lovingly with huge smiles stretched across their faces at a hot spring at the Dunton resort in Telluride, Colorado.

Clearly delighted to be celebrating her big day, Lily wrote in the caption: “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife.“What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…” headtopics.com

Charlie also took to Instagram to share the snaps, saying: “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you.Lily and Charlie were first connected back in 2019 and announced that they were engaged last September, posting a snap of her stunning ring on Instagram.

