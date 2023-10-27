“Like” This? The Jacket That Hugs You With Each Facebook Like

New inventions are hitting the world at a daily rate, but have you seen one like this yet?Scientists at MIT have designed the jacket that combines the social media website and hugs into the piece of clothing.

The jacket is connected to your Facebook page and everytime someone hits Like on one of your statuses, comments or photos, the jacket, you guessed it, gives you a hug by inflating itself.If you want to give the hug back, you check your phone, see who sent you the hug and you can hug yourself, which will inflate their jacket in return., the jacket was designed by Melissa Chow.

