‘Like so many other people in Ireland’ Ryan Tubridy tests positive for Covid-19 virus

“Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I have now come to the end of”.

The popular presenter said that he has been bowled over by the “extraordinary work of our frontline heroes”. who continue to make the world a better place.Last Friday, Miriam O’Callaghan stepped in to present The Late Late Show in Ryan’s absence, making history as the first woman to present the world’s longest-running TV chat show.

The episode paid tribute to front-line heroes across the country and it received a huge reaction. from viewers tuning in across the country. "If you do as we are asking you now, stay at home for the next two weeks… you're going to save lives."broadcaster Claire Byrne confirmed last week that she had tested positive for the virus although she continued to work, presentingCiara Kelly was also diagnosed with Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago and decided to present her lunchtime radio show from her hot press. headtopics.com

At the time of writing, 46 people in the Republic of Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19. There are 2,615 confirmed cases at present but a further update is expected this evening at 7 pm.break upDocumentary about the murder of Grace Millane will air tonightMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayMet Éireann pinpoints day temperatures are set to soar this week

